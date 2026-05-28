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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The voters of Arizona elect our state legislators to go to work on our behalf. Among their most important responsibilities is passing a state budget — determining how billions of taxpayer dollars will be spent.

Yet the Republican leadership of the Arizona House recently decided to send all state representatives on recess for a month after working just one day in May — and without getting a bipartisan budget deal done.

We both served in the military — Edgar served in the Marine Corps, and Holly served for 26 years in the Air Force, retiring as a colonel. In the military, mission comes first. You identify the objective, bring people together, work through disagreements and challenges, and stay focused on the mission until the job is done.

The country depends on that kind of commitment. Arizona should expect no less from its elected officials.

Going on recess for a month when the work is unfinished is exactly what's wrong with politics today. It's nothing new — both chambers went on five recesses last year.

Rep. Kevin Volk spoke out to stop the recess. His objection was not partisan; it was principled. He argued the Legislature should remain at work, continue negotiations, and fulfill its responsibilities to the people of Arizona. For a moment, it appeared there might be bipartisan support to do exactly that. But in the end, every single Republican representative voted to recess.