It means people will die. Not in a distant decade and not somewhere else. Let us be direct: if we do not step up, we could very well face the return of an AIDS epidemic in this country, an epidemic we successfully stopped in its tracks. And we stopped it with the very tools now being defunded. Prevention, testing, education and treatment are the reason a diagnosis stopped being a death sentence. When they shrink, infections rise. When infections rise, and care is out of reach, people get sick, and some of them do not recover. Many of us in that auditorium buried friends and family, partners and patients the last time. We know exactly what an epidemic looks like. We refuse to watch it return.

The forum's panels laid out the full picture: the experiences of LGBTQ+ youth, the trans community and older adults navigating aging and caregiving, alongside a medical update on the epidemic's history, PrEP access and the local impact of the funding changes. Vicki Cuscino of the Direct Advocacy & Resource Center closed the program with practical ways to engage the policymakers whose decisions are driving all of this, and attendees left with concrete action items in hand.

Now the work continues, and it belongs to all of us. We will hold more community conversations. We are not asking permission to protect our neighbors. We have done this work for 40 years, and we will keep doing it. We will keep the services running. We will keep telling legislators in Washington and Phoenix, respectfully and relentlessly, what their budget lines do to the people of Southern Arizona. And we will keep showing up for each other, because that is what this community does when it is hurt.