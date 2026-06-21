The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Southern Arizona is a vibrant and growing community. To keep that going, we must ensure that the backbone of our community, our local energy grid, can support that growth.
Recently, Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council took a huge step forward for our city by approving construction of Tucson Electric Power’s planned Vine Substation, just west of Banner-University Medical Center. The Southern Arizona Energy Alliance commends this decision. More importantly, we want to highlight how it was achieved. It sets a powerful example for the future of our region.
The approval of this substation represents the final city green light needed for TEP’s Midtown Reliability Project, which includes a new 138-kilovolt line that will increase energy capacity in central Tucson. We recognize that this line has sparked debate, but building new energy infrastructure in established neighborhoods is rarely simple. The reality is that we need our community’s infrastructure to keep pace with our modern lifestyles..
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With our brutal summer heat, reliable electricity is more than a modern convenience - it’s a matter of public health and safety. As our summers grow hotter and our population expands, we simply cannot afford the risk of failing infrastructure or power outages. We need to support TEP’s efforts to ensure that its grid can handle the demands of today and the innovations of tomorrow.
What makes the city’s recent vote so remarkable is not just the physical infrastructure that will be built. It is the spirit of partnership that made it possible.
For too long, major infrastructure debates have been bogged down by neighborhood-level conflict. This time, the Council took consideration of the local disagreements over overhead power lines, and instead prioritized a project that benefited our entire Community.
This same approach is reflected in a new, proposed franchise agreement between TEP and the City of Tucson. This agreement, which will appear on city voters’ Nov. 3 general election ballot, would extend common-sense rules that govern TEP’s use of the city’s public rights-of-way. By voting yes on this agreement, city voters can take another positive step toward securing a reliable, affordable energy future for our city.
These positive steps show that when the city views our local utility as a partner rather than an adversary, the entire community wins. By working together, city leadership ensured that the utility could do its essential job of upgrading the grid while still listening to the values and concerns of Tucson residents. It shows that when stakeholders drop the red tape and pick up a mindset of mutual respect, we can accomplish big things.
TEP’s Midtown Reliability Project will deliver direct, practical benefits to the heart of our city. First and foremost, it offers true peace of mind by reinforcing the central power grid, which directly reduces the risk of unexpected blackouts when the system is under intense seasonal stress.
This upgrade provides a stronger, more resilient network capable of reliably powering our air conditioners through the hottest July afternoons while keeping local shops running smoothly. Furthermore, it delivers a critical economic spark by ensuring that Banner-UMC and the University of Arizona can continue to expand their impact as a premier hub of healing, research, and education.
The Southern Arizona Energy Alliance believes that a strong economy and a high quality of life start with reliable energy. We applaud the Mayor, the City Council, and the utility for prioritizing the needs of Tucsonans. By powering through the controversy with cooperation, they have ensured that Tucson's future remains incredibly bright.
The Southern Arizona Energy Alliance is a nonpartisan coalition of business, labor, and civic leaders dedicated to a stable energy future for Southern Arizona. Larry Lucero is the Board Chair of the Southern Arizona Energy Alliance. Frank Grijalva and Sharon Bronson serve as Board Members. Together, they lead a nonpartisan coalition of business, labor, and civic leaders dedicated to a stable energy future for Southern Arizona.