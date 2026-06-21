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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Southern Arizona is a vibrant and growing community. To keep that going, we must ensure that the backbone of our community, our local energy grid, can support that growth.

Recently, Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council took a huge step forward for our city by approving construction of Tucson Electric Power’s planned Vine Substation, just west of Banner-University Medical Center. The Southern Arizona Energy Alliance commends this decision. More importantly, we want to highlight how it was achieved. It sets a powerful example for the future of our region.

The approval of this substation represents the final city green light needed for TEP’s Midtown Reliability Project, which includes a new 138-kilovolt line that will increase energy capacity in central Tucson. We recognize that this line has sparked debate, but building new energy infrastructure in established neighborhoods is rarely simple. The reality is that we need our community’s infrastructure to keep pace with our modern lifestyles..

With our brutal summer heat, reliable electricity is more than a modern convenience - it’s a matter of public health and safety. As our summers grow hotter and our population expands, we simply cannot afford the risk of failing infrastructure or power outages. We need to support TEP’s efforts to ensure that its grid can handle the demands of today and the innovations of tomorrow.

What makes the city’s recent vote so remarkable is not just the physical infrastructure that will be built. It is the spirit of partnership that made it possible.