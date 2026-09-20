The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
We are religious leaders from Southern Arizona. We're deeply concerned about America’s deterioration under Trump, and especially worried about his sabotage of the current election.
We believe Trumpism threatens American Democracy. Also, on multiple levels, it represents a perverse contrariness to God’s graceful and prophetic Gospel of Jesus Christ. Therefore, we call out the following red flags.
Ecological irresponsibility: Trumpism's full-scale assault against God’s creation/Nature is inexcusable. “The Earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof” (Psalm 24:1), not Trump's. He has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement on Climate change, rolled back essential environmental regulations, and promotes damaging mining and fossil fuel production.
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Racism/White supremacy: What lurks beneath Trumpism’s smearing of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion? His wholesale denial of ‘systemic racism’? Reinstatement of Confederate names and monuments? Wall-building? Trump’s claim that ‘lax’ immigration policies in Europe are destroying ‘civilization’? His elimination of ten Congressional seats occupied by African-Americans? History-erasing censoring of historical and scientific content in museums and National Parks? Yes, it’s judgmental to say, but if Trump (and accomplices) isn’t an example of an unrepentant racist soul in the personal and public arena, then no one is.
Immigration: According to Trump-world, immigrants who do not properly navigate America’s (intentionally?) convoluted immigration system are criminals. Most are not true asylum seekers. Therefore, they deserve to be kidnapped, treated cruelly, see their families broken up, put in detention camps and deported.
However, our Scriptures record a different narrative. Israel is charged with treating “sojourners in your midst” with dignity and justice (Deuteronomy 24:14). Prophets measure national greatness by how “widows, orphans, strangers” are treated (Jeremiah 22:3; Zechariah 7:10; Malachi 3:5). Mary, Joseph and infant Jesus flee Herod’s tyranny (Matthew 2). Adult Jesus commends those who welcome him in the guise of the stranger—and condemns those who don’t (Matthew 25:35–46). For numerous reasons, humans have always migrated. America must welcome our fair share.
Warfare: There has always been a debate about what justifies war. To a portion of the populace, war-making is an absolute ‘last resort’ tragedy. At times it may be a “necessary evil,” i.e., sometimes necessary, but always evil. But at its core, choosing warfare between nations signals failure at all levels. It’s a last resort, undertaken with sadness and repentance. It’s because we just don’t know what else to do! In contrast, Trumpism falls under the banner of those who see war as an honorable “tool of governance.” It’s a way of leveraging the world in their favor—economically, politically, culturally. To them, war should be glorified, and we are fools not to use our enormous arsenal to further America’s “national interests.”
Lying: The ease with which Trump lies to himself and others is astounding. These are not simple embellishments which all politicians occasionally do. It’s not about having a bad day when something uncharacteristically embarrassing is uttered or leaked. These are intentionally chosen patterns played out over a lifetime. Trump is a genius in the worst sense. He knows what he is doing and plays his followers pitch-perfect. Going for the jugular, he zeros in on the many inherent weaknesses in our U.S. Constitution and legal system, craftily following the playbook of likewise tyrants.
Religionistic nationalism: As pastors, bishops, deacons, we detest how Trump-world wraps their perverse ideology in Christian verbiage. Even the news media labels it 'Christian’ nationalism. Trumpism’s craven values/worldview/behaviors are not Christian by any stretch, and it is woeful to see so many fall for it.
Voting: Trumpism’s current voter suppression and misinformation tactics, under the fabricated ruse of ‘voter fraud,’ are ominous. Citizen voting is not a privilege; it’s a responsibility! The mechanics and venues, including through the Post Office, should be convenient and trouble-free. Why? So that voters can focus on the content and character of what and who we are voting for, and against.
Finally, Trumpism is corrupt, characterized by personal monetary gain rather than public benefit. Its values and behaviors are dishonorable to the harm of so much, and so many.
Rev. Ron Rude is a Lutheran pastor and author. Rev. Dr. Da'Mond Holt is a National Trauma Specialist, author, and Missionary Baptist pastor. Both live in Tucson.