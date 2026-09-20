However, our Scriptures record a different narrative. Israel is charged with treating “sojourners in your midst” with dignity and justice (Deuteronomy 24:14). Prophets measure national greatness by how “widows, orphans, strangers” are treated (Jeremiah 22:3; Zechariah 7:10; Malachi 3:5). Mary, Joseph and infant Jesus flee Herod’s tyranny (Matthew 2). Adult Jesus commends those who welcome him in the guise of the stranger—and condemns those who don’t (Matthew 25:35–46). For numerous reasons, humans have always migrated. America must welcome our fair share.

Warfare: There has always been a debate about what justifies war. To a portion of the populace, war-making is an absolute ‘last resort’ tragedy. At times it may be a “necessary evil,” i.e., sometimes necessary, but always evil. But at its core, choosing warfare between nations signals failure at all levels. It’s a last resort, undertaken with sadness and repentance. It’s because we just don’t know what else to do! In contrast, Trumpism falls under the banner of those who see war as an honorable “tool of governance.” It’s a way of leveraging the world in their favor—economically, politically, culturally. To them, war should be glorified, and we are fools not to use our enormous arsenal to further America’s “national interests.”