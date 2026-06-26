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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Arizona Daily Star wisely notes above every opinion column that the views expressed are solely those of the author. That disclaimer is particularly important in the case of Rocque Perez's June 8 opinion piece, which struck me as less a vision for Arizona's future and more an exercise in self-promotion. I was sorry to read Perez’s description of having grown up with family and work hardships, but there is no correlation between those disquieting events and his readiness for public office.

Perez appears to portray his brief appointment to the Tucson City Council in 2025 as evidence of leadership and readiness for higher office. Voters, however, may reasonably view an appointment differently from earning the confidence of constituents through election. Ultimately, it is up to voters to decide how much weight that experience deserves.

Much of Perez's opinion relies on broad generational themes. He writes about Generation Z's willingness to pursue change, push boundaries, and communicate effectively in the digital age. While such language may resonate with some readers, I found it lacking in specifics. Voters deserve more than slogans; they deserve a clear explanation of how a candidate intends to address the challenges facing Arizona families.

Perez also references mistakes he made as a young adult, including online posts that generated public controversy. I appreciate his acknowledgment of those incidents. Nevertheless, voters are entitled to consider a candidate's judgment, temperament, and record when evaluating whether that individual is prepared to serve in higher office.