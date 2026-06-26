The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The Arizona Daily Star wisely notes above every opinion column that the views expressed are solely those of the author. That disclaimer is particularly important in the case of Rocque Perez's June 8 opinion piece, which struck me as less a vision for Arizona's future and more an exercise in self-promotion. I was sorry to read Perez’s description of having grown up with family and work hardships, but there is no correlation between those disquieting events and his readiness for public office.
Perez appears to portray his brief appointment to the Tucson City Council in 2025 as evidence of leadership and readiness for higher office. Voters, however, may reasonably view an appointment differently from earning the confidence of constituents through election. Ultimately, it is up to voters to decide how much weight that experience deserves.
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Much of Perez's opinion relies on broad generational themes. He writes about Generation Z's willingness to pursue change, push boundaries, and communicate effectively in the digital age. While such language may resonate with some readers, I found it lacking in specifics. Voters deserve more than slogans; they deserve a clear explanation of how a candidate intends to address the challenges facing Arizona families.
Perez also references mistakes he made as a young adult, including online posts that generated public controversy. I appreciate his acknowledgment of those incidents. Nevertheless, voters are entitled to consider a candidate's judgment, temperament, and record when evaluating whether that individual is prepared to serve in higher office.
Perhaps most surprising was Perez's criticism of Senator Alma Hernandez. Over the past eight years, Hernandez has built a record of legislative service on behalf of District 20 constituents, winning four elections and serving in the Arizona Legislature. Perez's five months of appointed service on the Tucson City Council provide a different and more limited level of experience. One of Hernandez's strengths has been her willingness to work with colleagues across the political spectrum to advance legislation. In a legislature where neither party can accomplish much without cooperation, that approach reflects pragmatism rather than weakness.
Perez's column offered little discussion of specific legislative priorities. By contrast, Hernandez has publicly identified several issues she intends to continue pursuing, including reducing the cost burden of essential products such as diapers and feminine hygiene items, expanding access to emergency rental assistance, and helping working families afford child care. Whether voters agree with those priorities or not, they represent concrete policy goals that can be debated on their merits.
Voters should also examine the broader public record surrounding this campaign, including Perez's unsuccessful legal challenge to Hernandez's place on the ballot, controversies relating to some of his past online statements, and other matters that have received public attention. Those issues, together with his policy proposals and experience, are fair subjects for voter consideration.
In my view, Perez's repeated references to "dark money," "outside interests," and "foreign influence," particularly when discussing Zionist or pro-Israel individuals and organizations, resemble rhetoric that some scholars and commentators have identified as echoing long-standing antisemitic tropes. For example, scholar Adam Louis-Klein has argued that certain forms of anti-Zionist rhetoric can function as a contemporary expression of anti-Jewish prejudice. Readers may draw their own conclusions, but I believe political arguments should be advanced without resorting to language that can be perceived in that manner.
Elections should be decided on qualifications, judgment, character, and the ability to deliver results. After reading Perez's opinion piece, I remain unconvinced that he has demonstrated the experience, maturity, or substantive vision necessary to represent District 20 in the Arizona State Senate.
That is why I will be supporting Senator Alma Hernandez.
Andrew Kunsberg is a retired Tucson businessman and politically active.