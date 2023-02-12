Why do we address past presidents as though they still hold the office? The current person residing in the White House is the one and only president. All others are former presidents and we should address them as such. Would we refer to someone who is divorced as the current wife or husband? No, we would not. The same reasoning should be applied to all former office holders. Show them the respect they deserve, thank them for their service, then move on.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.