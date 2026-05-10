TEP fees WILL increase

I attended the three in-person public hearings offered in Tucson by the ACC in regard to the TEP requested rate hike of 14%. At the final one, Mr. Meyers, chairman for the ACC and the only ACC representative who attended two of the three meetings, after listening to all of the comments (all opposing the hike), spoke to us about what the ACC takes into account when making their decision. TEP representatives were present at this meeting. He acknowledged how hard the rate increase would be on us, but how much harder it would be to go without a reliable source of electricity, especially through the summer. It is their job to balance the needs of TEP to continue services and the expressed concerns of their clients/hostages. This told me that the ACC will approve a hike. I shudder to think for how much.