The Nov. 21 letter writer "Doctor, perhaps you should lie down" accused the Nov. 15 letter writer "Hello , Mr. Trump, lie down on the couch" as using a diagnosis of Trump, narcissistic sociopath, that he claims does not appear in the DSM-5 (Diagnostic & Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. )In fact the 5th Edition, American Psychiatric Association, 2013 describes the Antisocial (previous name Sociopath) Disorder which is defined by symptoms of manipulativeness, deceitfulness, callousness , hostility, irresponsibility, impulsivity and risk-taking. Also described is the Narcissistic Disorder which is defined by symptoms of grandiosity and attention seeking. As a retired licensed mental health therapist in Arizona, I have seen President Trump exhibit many of these behaviors repeatedly.
John Higgins
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.