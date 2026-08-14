Disappointing

I’m writing in support of Deb Klumpp’s letter about the skipping of LTEs and the pet adoption page in the Sunday Home Section. The Santa Cruz County Humane Society in Nogales is closing because of financial difficulties. There are many animals that need to be rescued immediately. How about printing their pictures? They also have a thrift store people can donate to. Moving the Asking Eric and Horoscopes to the Sunday Business Section makes no sense. It should be back in the Home Section. While I’m at it, why do we have a gardening column written by someone from Georgia and syndicated in the Southeast U.S? Go local, print a column written by UA Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners in Tucson or Phoenix.

Trump and Hegseth's incompetence

Going to war is an extremely complicated decision. Two axioms, while simple-sounding, are also true. The first is, ”know your enemy.” Trump and Hegseth violated this as they thought attacking Iran would be easy and quick. Instead, Iran closed the Straight of Hormuz and attacked our bases and allies in the area. The second axiom is, “the only thing worse than going to war with your allies is going to war without your allies”. Allies in the Middle East and NATO were not consulted, asked for advice or aid until after our attacks on Iran. Then Trump wonders why we did not receive support from many allies. Now we learn we are running out of essential munitions, even without supporting Ukraine since Trump took office. Nobody thought about resupplying munitions? That is a basic action when one goes to war. How much more incompetent can this administration be?