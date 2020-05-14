Letter: Remembering Frank Sinatra

Entertainer Frank Sinatra left us twenty two years ago on May 14, 1998. First and foremost, his legacy will be his music and singing style that reflected the music of America for decades. That's more than enough for me and of course we can add acting, directing, dancing and philanthropic ventures both here and abroad to round out his extraordinary life! So here's a big 'Thank You' to Frank Sinatra for the joy and happiness he continues to bring to us via CDs, LPs, films and documentaries as we remember the unforgettable Francis Albert Sinatra!
Herb Stark
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
