Letter: Remembering Frank Sinatra
View Comments

Letter: Remembering Frank Sinatra

Entertainer Frank Sinatra left us twenty two years ago on May 14, 1998. First and foremost, his legacy will be his music and singing style that reflected the music of America for decades. That's more than enough for me and of course we can add acting, directing, dancing and philanthropic ventures both here and abroad to round out his extraordinary life! So here's a big 'Thank You' to Frank Sinatra for the joy and happiness he continues to bring to us via CDs, LPs, films and documentaries as we remember the unforgettable Francis Albert Sinatra!

Herb Stark

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News