Letter: Supreme Injustice

As of this writing, the leaker of the Supreme Court decision draft to overturn Roe has not been identified. That hasn’t stopped people from both sides assuming the worst about their opponents and accusing them for the leak. Regardless, it has been a useful event to help highlight the court majority’s desire to impose their religious convictions upon the majority of the nation.

The belief that conception is the point at which their god grants life is the basis for their entire argument. It’s clear they don’t care about the living. For them it isn’t about right to life; it’s about their right to impose their belief system on the rest of us.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

