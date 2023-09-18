For years I have been intrigued by the the masses of people unswervingly dedicated to Donald Trump. Most of the ones I see on tv seem like respectable folks one would like to have as neighbors and friends: honest, pleasant, definitely not rowdy, tidy, what used to be thought of as middle class Americans. Yet these are Trump’s fanatic, unswerving supporters.
His behaviors are those of the school yard bully whom everyone hates. He’s the kid who lost then wrecks the game because “they”cheated. He’s the name caller and liar, the cheater and bragger.
So why? What is his power?
Susan VonKersburg
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.