Letter: U.S. Postal Service, fabricated controversy
The ridiculous controversy regarding the U.S. Postal Service is one of the most ridiculous fabricated controversies I have ever seen. The current director, Mr. DeJoy has only been in office since June 20. He happened to point out the actual inefficiencies at the post office that are no fault of his and go back years.The $25 billion Ms. Pelosi wants to spend will not change a thing, certainly not in the near future. The President has absolutely NO authority over the Director. We have all seen the failings of the USPS, stop making up stories, this has nothing to do with Pres. Trump!

Helge Carson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

