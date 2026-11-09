Trump reminds me of an old dog or cat
President Donald J. Trump wants his name placed on everything. First, it was just buildings; now, airports, the Lincoln Reflection Pool, and the list keeps growing. Now, he wants to declare the Oval Office of our White House off limits from substantial changes.
President Trump reminds me of one of my old dogs or cats, running around and marking their territory. What’s next? Planets, stars and galaxies? Why stop there? Why not name the entire universe and call it, “Donald J. Trump-verse.” This is one reason the American people have spoken up this election cycle, Democrats and Republicans, and have voted. Enough is enough.
Curtis Urban
Vail
Baaja or bah humbug?
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The Bipartisan American “Affordability and Jobs” Act is an example of "The Lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away.” In this case, the "Lord" is the petroleum industry that we've worshipped for the last two centuries, despite a history of lying and exploitation.
In my opinion, what BAAJA gives in easing renewable energy permitting will likely be more than offset by its easier drilling and mining permitting, which lets President Trump permit gas and oil projects in the next two years, creates barriers for a future administration to shut them down, allows unpermitted federal drilling on specific private-federal subsurface lands, and constrains the use of environmental and judicial reviews.
So, in this case, the Lord giveth tons more greenhouse gases, and the Lord taketh away the ability to stop or even slow the emission of those gases, which are driving the climate catastrophe!
Thus, my response to BAAJA lowering the emission of greenhouse gases is, bah humbug!
Lee Stanfield
East side
Post-election humor
Some post-election humor: Three women walked into a bar. One was Black, the other was Native American, and the third was a Latina.
The bartender said:
What can I get you, governors?
Eugene Stevick
Foothills
Elation vs. Islamophobia
A huge sigh of relief was heard throughout the world. Canada turned Niagara Falls blue. In Paris, the Eiffel Tower's lights shone in blue. Americans celebrated — toasts, tears, triumph.
But moans and fear-mongering from some Republicans have focused on Islamophobia ... "Muslims will take over the world ... they've plotted this for decades ... we'll all be infidels, living under Sharia law...."
Americans have elected Christians, Jews, Catholics, Hindus, Hispanics, Blacks, Native Americans, Muslims to government positions, and the country has not imploded. Preposterous that Republicans are so fearful of a religion. They point to Muslim terrorists. How many mass shootings have been done by Muslim terrorists compared with white American males?
There have always been those who rely on fear-mongering and scapegoating to rally their troops. And weak and cowardly followers live their lives in fear of the future.
America was built on diversity. We accept all races and religions. Personal opinions are not the law of the land.
Sandra Katz, M.D., J.D.
Foothills
A message to future Republican candidates
Normally, when I vote in any election, I research all the candidates and vote for whomever I think will do the best job. This recent election was different; I simply voted Democrat all the way down the ballot. Why? Because over the past 10 years, or so, many Republicans have proven that they cannot be trusted to uphold values or principles they claim to espouse. Whether it’s family values, fiscal responsibility, global leadership, honesty, morality, or respect, none of these have been prioritized to any degree by many of today’s Republican leaders. Here’s my message to any future would-be Republican leader: Over the next decade, please revisit your principles and strive to regain the trust of the American people. Principles and values count. Integrity and decency count. Character counts. Otherwise, we cannot trust anything you say or do.
Sally Lee
Foothills
Trump and the end of the Republican Party
President Trump has made Stephen Miller his chief of staff. Trump will lead the death march of the Republicans with Miller as the drum major. I believe many of the decisions and policies that led to the Blue Wave originated with Miller. The revulsion of Americans with Trump and his congressional lackeys will be accentuated with Miller as de facto president. This does look like an extinction event for the GOP.
Earl Jernigan
Midtown
Ciscomani could've been principled
Rep. Juan Ciscomani is obviously smart and articulate. He said the right things, but his advertising was shameful. Arizona has had politicians like John McCain who keep to their principles. Trump's policies hurt Southern Arizonans, especially rural communities. The worst of the Big Beautiful Bill will kick in next year. Not only did Ciscomani lose his seat, but also his integrity. I'd say you’ll be missed, but we never saw you, and that'd be a lie.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
About the proposition arguments
I was impressed with the arguments submitted over the propositions for the Nov. 3 election. They were well written, pertinent, cogent, persuasive and respectful of readers' intelligence. Wish that all political discourse were always at such a high level!
William Winkelman
Southeast side
Why Republicans lost so badly
For the first time in two years, we have hope that this country's nightmare will end. Many Republicans who lost have yet to admit the real reason for a resounding defeat. So many of their constituents were suffering, and many went along with whatever President Trump wanted, not speaking out against tariffs, a war that nobody wanted, and citizens being killed in the streets. Come January, the Democrats have a very full plate as they try to repair the damage that Trump and his minions have done.
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
Regime change
Finally! After eight months of expensive warfare, failed negotiations, hundreds of innocent deaths, raging gas and diesel prices and disruption of the world economies, President Trump has finally accomplished regime change! Unfortunately, Iran's regime is still standing. America's? Not so much.
Bruce Hilpert
North side