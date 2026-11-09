A message to future Republican candidates

Normally, when I vote in any election, I research all the candidates and vote for whomever I think will do the best job. This recent election was different; I simply voted Democrat all the way down the ballot. Why? Because over the past 10 years, or so, many Republicans have proven that they cannot be trusted to uphold values or principles they claim to espouse. Whether it’s family values, fiscal responsibility, global leadership, honesty, morality, or respect, none of these have been prioritized to any degree by many of today’s Republican leaders. Here’s my message to any future would-be Republican leader: Over the next decade, please revisit your principles and strive to regain the trust of the American people. Principles and values count. Integrity and decency count. Character counts. Otherwise, we cannot trust anything you say or do.