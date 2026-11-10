Biggs: Without merit, without manners

On election eve, it became evident early in the evening that voters had soundly rejected Andy Biggs in his bid to become Arizona governor. Voters overwhelmingly chose Katie Hobbs to continue her leadership in leading our state as governor. When the race was called at 8:30 p.m., Biggs did not show any simple manners or civility by acknowledging Hobbs and her victory, nor did he concede. That is the mark of a lesser man; definitely not the qualities of a leader. According to the Star, he spoke to the crowd for a few minutes without mentioning Hobbs, then left the stage surrounded by armed members of the Arizona Rangers and sequestered himself. In my opinion, the Arizona Rangers are nothing more than a right-wing armed militia. That should alarm us all. Is this important in the greater scheme of things? Probably not, but it does show how important it is for political parties to nominate quality candidates for public office.