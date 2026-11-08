Also, in 2024 there was much hand-wringing that Trump would cancel future elections and never leave the White House. Somehow that didn’t and will not happen (so much for having a king).

I believe this election was about the war with Iran and affordability. How a Democratic Congress will solve these problems remains to be seen. Will they be held accountable if they don’t?

Finally, the 2028 GOP presidential nominee will have to distance himself or herself from Trump. The next two years should be entertaining.

Mark Moral

East side

Time for business

One of the least-heralded, but most consequential results of the election is that, for the first time in 60 years, the democrats will control the state legislature.

This is a monumental change. As a retired judge and lawyer of 50 years, I am all too familiar with the stupidity and nonsense that would emanate from the state house in Phoenix. Gov. Katie Hobbs spent the bulk of her first term vetoing the worst of it.

Now there is a chance for positive, affirmative legislation that is long overdue. All we can wish is that the opportunity is not wasted.

Larry Fleischman

Northeast side

Walk and chew gum