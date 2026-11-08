Ciscomani got Trumped
Dear Juan Ciscomani,
I told you so. I wrote a letter, published months ago in the Arizona Daily Star, titled “Ciscomani’s War,” in which I predicted that, on our way to vote, we would pass gas stations displaying exorbitant fuel prices.
You supported Trump. I sent you many emails with no response. For two years, you hid from us, your constituents, not informing us about public meetings where we could question you. You excluded us. On many Saturday mornings, we protested at your Tucson office.
This is our message to you: “This is the government of the people, by the people, for the people,” not the government of the liars, by the thieves, for the warmongers. But you buddied with your billionaire promoters.
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On Nov. 3, 2026, we, the people, voted. We played our cards, and you got Trumped.
Stephen Kraynak
Foothills
Voted as directed, Mr. President
As the president campaigned around the country, he instructed us to vote as if he were on the ballot. Much to his chagrin, the American people did just that. Republicans, Democrats and Independent voters had enough of the lies, the Iran war and the tanking economy. Those in Congress who did not have the intestinal fortitude to resist the dictates of the president and follow the Constitution received their just reward.
There are about seven weeks left in this congressional year, and it will be interesting to see how those leaving will conduct themselves. Will they vote for legislation that will benefit Americans, or follow their master?
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Don't forget us again
The reason Democrats lost to Trump, according to exit polls, was that voters felt ignored. Impeachment and Epstein can wait. Not saying it should be ignored, but wait for the right time. Trump stood in front of the camera and told us he didn't care that we were suffering from high prices at the pump and grocery store. People were being cut from food benefits and healthcare. Democrats must make good on their promises to make affordable housing and healthcare a priority. Sure, we want to see Trump get his comeuppance, but with the temperature in Washington, it would be like shoveling sand against the tide. Democrats were elected to help the economy and put an end to the Iran war. Let's get started on the work you were elected to do. It's not going to be easy, but you can do it.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Thanks for your service
As Veterans Day approaches, I wish to say “Thanks for your service” to our veterans hospital here in Tucson.
I recall my days on the other side of the concertina wire and a conversation with a foxhole buddy of mine. He said, “Hey, Rivera, you know, I read in the Navy Times that we’re not being received well upon returning to the USA. We’re not even going to get a cup of coffee for being out here.”
When I returned, I found those words were true. Now, in later years, I’ve found that I got better than a cup of coffee. I received the best treatment during my knee replacement and hospital care. The VA has been the best when it comes to patient treatment.
Thanks, America. I did get better than a cup of coffee.
Semper Fidelis.
Vicente Rivera
Northwest side
Well done, volunteers
Those of us who voted for Democratic candidates are gleefully claiming victory. What we should be doing is lauding and thanking the tireless volunteers in LD17 and CD6.
Voter registration in LD17, as of Nov. 3, shows Republicans with an 18,000-vote advantage (Rep. 69,636; Dem. 51,652), but the Democratic candidates received substantially more votes. With 88% of votes reported, the margin in the Senate race was about 9,700 votes (Dem. 62,269; Rep. 52,558) and about 7,800 votes in the House race (Dem. 58,220; Rep. 50,423).
Voter registration in CD6, as of Nov. 3, shows Republicans with a 28,800-vote advantage (Rep. 190,536; Dem. 161,699), but JoAnna Mendoza received about 25,200 more votes than Ciscomani, with 89% of votes reported (Mendoza 170,232; Ciscomani 145,018).
In both LD17 and CD6, volunteers supporting the Democratic Party, who were out knocking on doors and staffing information tables, deserve a huge pat on the back for encouraging independent and disenfranchised Republican voters to vote Democratic. Well done.
Randy Garmon
North side
Election 2026
Some thoughts on the recent election. I find it interesting that the Dems are vowing to go after Trump and his allies, and yet back in 2024 those same people bemoaned the fact that Trump was going to do the very same thing to his enemies.
Also, in 2024 there was much hand-wringing that Trump would cancel future elections and never leave the White House. Somehow that didn’t and will not happen (so much for having a king).
I believe this election was about the war with Iran and affordability. How a Democratic Congress will solve these problems remains to be seen. Will they be held accountable if they don’t?
Finally, the 2028 GOP presidential nominee will have to distance himself or herself from Trump. The next two years should be entertaining.
Mark Moral
East side
Time for business
One of the least-heralded, but most consequential results of the election is that, for the first time in 60 years, the democrats will control the state legislature.
This is a monumental change. As a retired judge and lawyer of 50 years, I am all too familiar with the stupidity and nonsense that would emanate from the state house in Phoenix. Gov. Katie Hobbs spent the bulk of her first term vetoing the worst of it.
Now there is a chance for positive, affirmative legislation that is long overdue. All we can wish is that the opportunity is not wasted.
Larry Fleischman
Northeast side
Walk and chew gum
This is just the beginning, and there is much to do to restore a government that functions for the people. There is a great deal of talent going to Washington in 2027, and they have solutions for the problems with the economy, healthcare and ending the war. I want more. I don't want Jim Jordan's revenge committee, but I do want to know how officers of our government shoot and kill people on the streets of America. I want to know how much money was spent and where it was used to undermine our democracy. I think we can get the hate out of politics and document how a series of events and decisions added up to our current dysfunction. If laws were broken and result in prosecution, that doesn't mean it's political motivation. I think not prosecuting could be political motivation.
Barbara Moore
East side