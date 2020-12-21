Letter: White House misses COVID response big time

The Trump administration has totally mishandled the response to COVID-19 from the start. Calling it a hoax, mocking people who wear masks, suggesting bleach internal use, advising it’s just a case of “sniffles” and so many more mistakes. Whoever dreamed up the name “Warp Speed” for their response was another error, the name indicating that research would be done so fast that it won’t be thorough. And now, with the White House pushing the FDA for approval, from Chief of Staff to Trump’s tweets, this does not give the public any confidence that the vaccine is safe. So many lives were lost because of this administration’s inability to deal with reality and science. I don’t understand why anyone can support this administration. Jan. 20 can’t come soon enough.
Deb Childers
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
