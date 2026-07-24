Just another day in the Old Pueblo

Ciscomani ignores oath

Please don’t vote for Rep. Ciscomani. He swore an oath of office to “protect and defend the Constitution ..." to " ... bear true faith and allegiance to the same ..." But as Trump wages a congressionally unauthorized war against Iran — squandering an estimated $100 billion (while still managing to lose the Strait of Hormuz), Ciscomani has only encouraged him. Trump is using the Department of Justice unlawfully and unconstitutionally to persecute his political enemies, and even to pardon the goons who tried to kill Capitol police on Jan. 6. Ciscomani does not protest. His campaign ads claim he’s in Washington to fight corruption, but he turns a blind eye as Trump pockets billions playing the market he manipulates as president. The pattern is clear. We need to vote out Ciscomani and all Republican reps because when Trump intervenes unconstitutionally in the upcoming election — and we know he will — these sycophants will continue to ignore their oath of office and enable Trump instead of stopping him.