Ending the Iran war

The administration seems to be having trouble figuring out how to end its war against Iran. One thing that might help would be to require the President to have the driver of "The Beast" (aka "Cadillac One") drive to the filling station of the President's choice when it needs gas and then require the President to hook up the nozzle from the pump of his choice to the limo's gas door and then fill up the tank. The President would then need to pay the price using cash from his own wallet. That way, he might get a feel for how much everyday Americans are paying to keep gas in their vehicles in order to get around as long as Iran limits passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.