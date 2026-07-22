Military testing
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who imagines himself a warrior, is mandating testosterone tests for older service members — this despite no scientific or logical basis for believing that “high T” improves performance in the military. By contrast, Ukraine’s remarkably effective resistance to Russia’s military colossus demonstrates the importance of creativity and technological innovation. If we want to improve our military through testing, maybe we should try testing intelligence instead, starting at the very top, with our commander in chief and wannabe Secretary of War. On second thought, what would be the point? You can’t fix stupid.
Gary Woodard
Midtown
Afraid for my gender
People are also reading…
First: they supported “stars” grabbing us.
Then: DEI was eliminated, claiming it was the only reason we held professional, good-paying jobs.
Next: they did away with abortion so we would be crippled with unwanted or dangerous pregnancies.
Now: their Heritage Foundation recommends doing away with women’s sports, claiming they negatively affect our fertility.
And: Pete Hegseth wants to beef up testosterone levels to further facilitate aggression and assault.
Finally: conservatives want to do away with no-fault divorce, so now that they have us unemployed and dependent, we can easily be discarded for a younger model.
What is next? Taking away our right to an education and the vote so we can’t be uppity or demanding?
They are advancing policies for total control of our physical and financial well-being. Wonder what our mandated attire will be: a burka or Victoria's Secret?
Any woman who votes Republican is sentencing all of us to a powerless life of servitude, cruelty and want. Please don't do it.
Dee Maitland
Marana
The desert
The desert is a thirsty sponge.
Its prickly sentinels stand waiting.
The rain is patient, falling when conditions are right.
When the sky releases its abundance, the plants and animals rejoice.
And the plants — their hidden power revealed at last — suck down the falling drops, drinking them deep underground.
Thirty minutes after the deluge ends, the desert is dry and thirsty again.
There is no sign that rain had passed this way.
It is a magic trick, played by the desert, and it fools us every time.
Larry DeWitt
Northeast side
Gun rights?
Nowhere in the bible does it say to never give up your sword for plowshares. It is frequently associated with a quote often attributed to Benjamin Franklin: "Those who beat their swords into plowshares usually end up plowing for those who didn't."
And as to the 2nd Amendment, the whole 27 words should be looked at, with commas starting a centuries-old debate, not just the “last part” without a comma presented as a complete sentence: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
“Scholars debate whether these commas link gun rights strictly to militia service or protect individual ownership.”
Marc Goldfeder
Foothills
World Cup
I didn’t start out as a soccer fan, but watching this World Cup quickly turned me into an avid viewer. The beauty of the game entirely captured my attention — until I witnessed the tactical gamesmanship of the Argentinian squad and the subpar officiating that accompanied it.
American sports fans value fairness above all else. We accept that people will disagree with calls, but we expect rules to be enforced uniformly. In Argentina's recent fixtures, referees completely abandoned this duty, letting cynical fouls disrupt play without disciplinary action.
It is incredibly frustrating to see a world-class game decided by who can manipulate the referee rather than who has the better athletic merit. This blatant lack of integrity has left me so disgusted that my enthusiasm for soccer is entirely gone. Unless governing bodies fix these refereeing double standards, I cannot see myself ever tuning into a professional match again.
Mike Newman
Northwest side
International students
The U.S. education system is the envy of the world and international students come in droves, paying full fare, to learn and grow. The Trump administration has decided to make it even more difficult and risky for them to come here. Why? I think the whole effort is driven by xenophobia or racism and probably both. These students are not “criminals and rapists,” they’re the cream of the crop, highly educated and hardworking, and they deserve better treatment than they’re getting. We’re telling them, “You’re not wanted here, go home." I think any international student graduating from a U.S. university with an advanced STEM degree should be offered a green card and a letter that says, “Welcome to the USA, we’re glad to have you.”
Loring Green
Foothills
Prison system
If any inmate ever learned anything in there, I'd have respect. But nobody does. Prison won't even teach a man to code. Which is the PERFECT WAY to chew up hours of your life. Why just be idle? Our prisons are a wasted space where evil is allowed to screw every man that walks through the gates. But they won't lift one finger to stop prison rapes. Our prison system is just a lie and a joke. I respect third-world countries' systems more. They don't house murderers for decades. That's just plain idiotic.
Mary Winkle
Downtown
Mail-in voting
The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act Overview
The final bill, which became law on July 11, bans large institutional investors from buying additional single‑family homes (with exceptions for build‑to‑rent properties and a HUD renter outreach resource). Bipartisan Policy Center. (so build duplexes and apartments)
Relaxes regulations on manufactured homes. (bigger pieces of junk).
Authorizes new programs such as lifting the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) cap by 100,000 units, extending the CDBG‑DR program for three years, and creating a new Moving to Work cohort Bipartisan Policy Center. (Wow, a whole 100,000 nationwide)
What a big nothing burger. Good try but no cigar.
Bette Bunker Richards
Midtown
Forrest Trump
What kind of craziness is John Fredericks advocating? Mt. Rushmore is an epic work of art, not some kind of presidential walk of fame. Regardless of your opinion of the current president, adding him to this iconic masterpiece would be akin to adding his "fight, fight, fight" statue next to Abe in the Lincoln Memorial. Or perhaps inserting him into John Turnbull's classic oil painting of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.
Come to think of it, the possibilities are endless. Like Forrest Gump, he could turn up in every artistic depiction of America's historic milestones.
Please, no.
Laura Penny
Foothills
MAGA
Rampant disregard for environmental laws, illegal land seizures, and a leader who seems to care little for the rule of law. He has fueled inflation, spread misinformation, and abused power both domestically and internationally. He has waged unfunded wars, displayed blatant hostility towards minorities and legal immigrants, and dismantled essential healthcare programs. It's troubling to think that 40% of the population still endorses him. His ongoing efforts to silence the media undermine our democracy. Reversing executive orders from previous presidents is wrong. Manipulation of statistics. Governing through executive orders rather than working with Congress. High gas prices, a pressing climate crisis, and inflation. Support services have been cut drastically. Budget, what budget? Unlimited money for war. The unnecessary and environmentally unsound Wall. Ignoring tribal rights. Cutting vital services. Misusing ICE. Erasing history. MAGA refers to calamity, disaster and evil (Japanese). The U.S. national debt has surpassed $39.6 trillion, growing at approximately $15.5 billion per day or $90 per second.
Peter Bisschop
East side
Ending the Iran war
The administration seems to be having trouble figuring out how to end its war against Iran. One thing that might help would be to require the President to have the driver of "The Beast" (aka "Cadillac One") drive to the filling station of the President's choice when it needs gas and then require the President to hook up the nozzle from the pump of his choice to the limo's gas door and then fill up the tank. The President would then need to pay the price using cash from his own wallet. That way, he might get a feel for how much everyday Americans are paying to keep gas in their vehicles in order to get around as long as Iran limits passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
Alan Roehl, P.E.
Green Valley