Michael Mount

Foothills

Military machine

I find it interesting to note that while Mr. Hegseth ruthlessly follows President Trump’s commands to the very edge of being declared “war crimes,” he seems to turn a blind eye to several incidents that were clearly against regulations — the most current being the Navy’s acrobatic team, the Blue Angels, flying too close to an occupied beach in Florida. Whether Mr. Hegseth thinks that the current regulations are out of date or clearly trying to “bond” with these elite flyers is unknown; what is known is that the regulations exist for the purpose of ensuring the safety of both military and civilian personnel. Secretary Hegseth must realize — with his vast store of military knowledge - that when he loosens one bolt on the “military machine”, the entire military mechanism will come loose and fly apart.

Richard Rebl

East side

Pedestrian fatalities

On Saturday, July 18, the Star carried an LTE stating that “82% of pedestrian victims who underwent a toxicology screen tested positive for drugs”.

That statement is meaningless without knowing what percentage of the total number of victims were tested.

Hugo Wessels

Midtown

Communism as a threat