Letters to the Editor: Sept. 11

My pledge of allegiance

I work at a high school in TUSD where every morning we recite the Pledge of Allegiance to our republic. Whether our leader is Barack Obama, Joe Biden, or Donald Trump, it is critical that our allegiance be to our republic, not any individual. Allegiance to an individual is what happens in the Soviet Union, North Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Arizona voters are faced with candidates like Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and Blake Masters, whose allegiance is so tied to Trump that they had to agree with him about his lie about the 2020 election to even be nominated. Do we really want our state’s leaders to be beholden to a sore loser who bullies them into subservience? Please support candidates who think for themselves and make me proud to pledge allegiance to my republic.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Death of Her Majesty

On behalf of the United Nations Association of Southern Arizona, in light of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,

I send our deepest and sincerest condolences to the citizens of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Realms living here in Southern Arizona or wherever they may reside. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth II was a constant voice of trust and calm in an era of uncertainty. May her memory live on now and forever.

John R. Dalton Jr.

Foothills

Conover made right choice

Re: the Aug. 28 guest opinion “Conover’s long delay eroded trust.”

By Mr. Berkman’s logic, every case brought against a Tucson police officer would need to be recused and handled by another office (in another jurisdiction) other than the Pima County Attorney merely because County Attorney Laura Conover’s brother is a police officer at Tucson PD. That’s a terrible idea, think about it. There’s no requirement, precedent or justification and all Berkman cites is conjecture, and “what ifs.” It was well known by the voters at the time of the election that Conover’s brother was a police officer and she was elected in a landslide. Conover has demonstrated no fear or favoritism and, in the end, after careful deliberation and not allowing anyone to rush or influence her decision, she ended up deciding to charge the officer. Obviously a tough decision, but she made the right choice. Which is why the voters overwhelmingly elected her to office — she’s a real leader.

Patrick DeConcini, former federal prosecutor at the DOJ

Midtown

A speech long overdue

When you drive out the reasonable Republicans because they are not MAGA enough for you. Insult John McCain’s sacrifice having worn the uniform, which I can never forgive you for. You banished and censored Rusty Bowers, one of the most conservative Republicans on the planet. You refuse to acknowledge election results and subject the voter to one of the worst, most embarrassing, futile audits in Arizona history. You come up with some third-grade Brandon nonsense and make flags and bumper stickers. You embrace white supremacists and Christian nationalists and refuse to censor them. You need to get your house in order because from the outside looking in you are a fascist. You want us to pledge allegiance to a man who wasn’t faithful to any of his wives, yet you think he will be faithful to the oath of office. He lacks the skill set to do so. Get real.

David Creamer

Southeast side

Hobbs won’t debate

Katie Hobbs has thus far refused a debate with Kari Lake?

It doesn’t exactly demonstrate confidence.

Scott Thompson

East side

Trumpers’ claims don’t make sense

Re: the Sept. 2 letters “Change in leadership,” “Angry letters from Democrats,” and “Political corruption, bias in FBI.”

What’s with the quality of letters from Trumpers? Take these three as an example.

The “Change in leadership” letter writer says we have to get rid of President Biden because we need oil for shampoo and toothbrushes. President Biden is working to transition us into a Green World where we can have all the toiletries we want.

“Angry letters from Democrats” wonders where all the ”fair and balanced” Democrats have gone. ”Fair and balanced” was the claim of Fox News–until it could no longer pass the laugh test.

The writer of “Political corruption, bias in FBI” says the failure to indict Hunter Biden in 2020 proves the FBI’s anti-Republican bias. In 2020, the FBI director was a Donald Trump appointee. Any bias that existed was anti-Democrat. Perhaps there was no indictment because the case would have been laughed out of court.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Liberty and justice for all

Re: the Sept. 3 article “When liberty’s song falls on deaf ears, raise your voices.”

Just a word for the amazing commentary presented each Saturday by our own David Fitzsimmons. Too many consider him (like Al Franken) “just a comic — or comedian.” They are certainly funny guys in many ways, but more importantly (and this is what gets lost) they are wise, well informed public servants in their own right.

To create an on-target cartoon or deliver a clever comedic routine, they have to be well-informed. To be that, they have to be well read, and consumers of truth and verified facts. Only then can they be seen as purveyors of worthy entertainment. And — they both do this in spades!

For far too many, the worldview they form comes from late-night comics. In most cases, like Fitz, they present the days news in a format palatable for the masses. We’re lucky to have them, considering how few people actually ‘read’ these days. And, finally, I’d like to repeat the importance of the easily accessible, unbiased and always current website: VoteSmart.org.

Emily Morrison

Midtown

Voting and campaign finance reform

Re: the Sept. 3 article “When liberty’s song falls on deaf ears, raise your voices.”

Fitz’s column in the Saturday edition reminds me to submit my annual plea for voting and campaign finance reform. He quotes a Forbes report that says, “Over the last five years ... Kyrsten Sinema has received contributions from more than 50 billionaire supporters, all but one of whom hail from outside ... Arizona.” Ask yourself why?

My suggestion: Citizens can donate to candidates for whom they are eligible to vote. Meaning no PACs, no unions, no dark money, and no out-of-state donors. Those entities and individuals can’t vote, so they can’t use their money to influence our elections. However, there is no limit on the amount an individual can donate. If the Koch Brothers want to spend $10 million to “buy” their own senator, that’s OK. But they can’t buy ours. And, while I can donate to Tucson’s mayoral race, I can’t donate to Marana’s. I rest my case.

Ron Lent

East side

New vehicle here

Re: the Sept. 3 letter “New vehicle needed.”

I have great news for the letter writer who yearned wistfully for a “new vehicle.” Yes, you can already get a slow, inexpensive electric vehicle with a small bench seat, cargo space, narrow enough to fit in a bike lane. It’s been around for many years. It’s called a “golf cart.”

Jeffrey Woloshin