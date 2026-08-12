Loyal Johnson letters were published August 4th and August 5th. Does he have an exemption?
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Loyal Johnson letters were published August 4th and August 5th. Does he have an exemption?
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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