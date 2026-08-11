What happened to the Letters to the Editor in the Star for Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8? Temporarily stopped? Permanently stopped? Staff mix-up?
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
What happened to the Letters to the Editor in the Star for Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8? Temporarily stopped? Permanently stopped? Staff mix-up?
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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Friday, 8/7/2026. No Letters To The Editor in the E-edition. Might as well not bother to print at all.
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