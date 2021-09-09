Letter: SAVING LIVES?

Anti-abortionists need to be consistent about saving lives.
I would fully expect them to support very strong gun control laws, require vaccinations for all, support mask wearing mandates by cities and school boards, speak out against sending our troops into combat anywhere.
How come those "saving lives" issues are not relevant to them? As a post-script, what about their vehement support of "personal freedom"? I guess it only applies to "freedoms" they care about, not to pregnant women.
What hypocrites!
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
