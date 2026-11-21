On February 28, 2026, the U.S. carried out a “double-tap” missile strike using Raytheon’s Tomahawk missile on a girls' elementary school in southern Iran. The U.S. targeted the children’s school and, within minutes, followed up with a second attack to target survivors and those who rushed to the scene. These attacks killed 156 civilians, including 120 schoolgirls, which UNESCO correctly identified as a grave violation to international humanitarian law. Less than three weeks later, Raytheon was a sponsor of the 2026 Tucson Festival of Books (TFOB) and held a booth that invited children to build their own missiles. Raytheon should not be allowed to use the TFOB to present a family-friendly image when their weapons, made in our city, kill families across the globe.