On February 28, 2026, the U.S. carried out a “double-tap” missile strike using Raytheon’s Tomahawk missile on a girls' elementary school in southern Iran. The U.S. targeted the children’s school and, within minutes, followed up with a second attack to target survivors and those who rushed to the scene. These attacks killed 156 civilians, including 120 schoolgirls, which UNESCO correctly identified as a grave violation to international humanitarian law. Less than three weeks later, Raytheon was a sponsor of the 2026 Tucson Festival of Books (TFOB) and held a booth that invited children to build their own missiles. Raytheon should not be allowed to use the TFOB to present a family-friendly image when their weapons, made in our city, kill families across the globe.
We should support the Tucson Anti-War Committee's campaign to demand TFOB refuse Raytheon's sponsorship and not allow them space at the Festival in 2027 and beyond.
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Maria Sohn Hasman
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.