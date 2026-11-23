The recent crash and ultimate deaths of three Tucson teens was horrific and, for the families at least, a life changing experience. Today's letter in the Star reveals the writers belief that the reasons are "normalizing a culture of speed" and the like. I understand the writers thoughts but don't totally agree. As a former State Trooper I can say unequivocally that this particular crash was largely caused by excessive speed (Estimated at between 137 and 150 MPH) That isn't just speeding but ludicrous. Unfortunately the parents must absorb some of the responsibility for handing a teen the keys to a such a vehicle.. Watch your teen go to late night partys and tell him/her not to drink or let him/her drive a virtual rocket on wheels and excess will result. My vehicle will get to 100 MPH and that only if falling off a cliff. Reduce the maximum capabilities on automobiles and that accident is tragic but not all life consuming.