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Walking and biking deserve support, but the “Alamo Wash Greenway”, a proposed, paved bike & walking path along Alamo Wash from Escalante to the Rillito River and “The Loop” is a bait and switch from an out of town, out of touch designer.

A public presentation of the draft design revealed their idea of a “greenway” is to bulldoze 5+ miles of mature riparian waterway, leaving behind large, sharp “riprap” boulders.

The area from Stella north to Broadway already has dense, mature native trees and shrubs supporting diverse wildlife, yet has shown little erosion in the 40 years we’ve walked there.

Ironically, the project website claims there will be “minor impacts to mature trees & wildlife”, “limited bank rehabilitation & restoration”, and will “result(ing) in more shade & better aesthetics”, and public input has demanded they “preserve shade & existing wildlife habitat.”

Why, then, is the plan to bulldoze these riparian areas?

Join us in calling out this destructive plan to the city and its transportation department.

Sandra Almasy

Southeast side