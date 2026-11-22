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A friend of mine's house property shares a border with Tucson Mountain Park whose boundaries encompass more than 37 square miles. Years ago, his male Husky, Kola, would go out at night and run with a coyote pack that would frequently wander by the house.

I always assumed that the coyotes tolerated Kola's behavior because his incredibly thick fur gave them no way to inflict harm on him and then drive him away. Well, the picture of short haired Raven LIVING with a pack blows that supposition to smithereens. It's amazing that predators such as coyotes will accept as a member an animal of a different species if that creature helps the group as a whole.

Meanwhile, human beings will kill one another over philosophical nuances, skin color, or any minor thing they ascribe to "the other". Then we refer to those creatures with less intellect as "dumb animals."

rick Cohn

West side