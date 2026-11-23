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For over a week, debris and litter have remained scattered along an estimated 500 feet of both sides of Silverbell Road, north of El Camino del Cerro. Apparently, someone pushed the larger debris off the roadway but never finished the cleanup. Now trash is blowing into our beautiful Sonoran Desert.

Despite contacting Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Ward 3 Councilmember Kevin Dahl’s office, the mess remains.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Silverbell parallels the Chuck Huckelberry Loop and is itself a popular cycling route. With thousands of visitors arriving for El Tour de Tucson, what a wonderful first impression: roadside garbage against the backdrop of Tacky Tucson's magnificent desert mountains!

This isn’t a complicated infrastructure problem. It’s basic municipal housekeeping. Someone simply needs to take responsibility.

As a resident of unincorporated Pima County, I’m thankful Tucson hasn’t included our neighborhood in its annexation plans.

At least they got that right.

Curtis Lueck

West side