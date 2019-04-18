Re: the April 12 article "Why we need libraries, and why they need our support."
Hilary Van Alsburg made a strong case for the importance of public and academic libraries in our community. However, there is currently a missing link in Tucson's library ecosystem, school libraries. Tucson's K-12 students are in our schools 180 days in a school year, and many attend schools without library programs led by state-certified school librarians. In order to shore up our literacy and library ecosystem, our community must come together in support of school libraries. Contact your school board member and find out how you can work together to restore professional school librarian positions in all Tucson-area K-12 public schools.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
