Letter: The Real Problem with E-Scooters in Tucson

Over the past decade significant work has been funded to revitalize our downtown. Much of this work is centered on the renovation of historically significant properties, our Train Depot, the Southern Pacific Railroad Engine #1673, (1900), the Pima County Courthouse, (1929), etc. We are not a theme park. E-Scooters just don't work for what Tucson is; a Gem. A leisurely pace walking will take you from one end of downtown to the other in thirty minutes the same for Fourth Avenue. E-Scooters do nothing to enhance a visit to our world. The two companies purveyors of this blight should be respectfully told, "not for Tucson."
Peter Burgard
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.