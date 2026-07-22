laws. In order to protect critical infrastructure, Senate Bill 1082 was written to prevent foreign adversaries such as Russia, Iran, North Korea and the Chinese Communist Party from owning land in Arizona. She also signed bipartisan measures like House Bill 2960 to establish the Veterans Specialty Court Grant Program and Senate Bill 1186 to strengthen protections for foster care children. She relates to the needs and concerns of everyday Americans. She does care about peoples' finances. She does care about affordability. She does care about her constituents.She makes herself available and accessible and she does not hide from the public. On July 21st, VOTE FOR KATIE for your GOVERNOR. Katie gets things done for you.