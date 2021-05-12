 Skip to main content
Letter: water shortage
Letter: water shortage

Water shortage looms. Here is an idea worthy of exploration by better heads than mine that might offer some relief. Arizona could build a desalinization facility on the California coast, and trade that water to California for a portion of their allocation out of the Colorado River to be re-allocated to Arizona. Complicated? Yes. Expensive? For sure. But the consequences of relying entirely on the Colorado River for future water needs here are enormously expensive and complicated beyond measure. Pumping out of the aquifer only delays and does not solve the problem. We’re told it is unsustainable and that which is unsustainable will stop at some point in the future.

Cutler Umbach

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

