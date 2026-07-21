Trump lied throughout his address on Thursday night. Some examples: The US was never Dead. When Trump took over in January of 2025 the US economy was the best in the world according to “The Wall Street Journal” and “The Economist”. Inflation was lower than in most of Trump’s second term, employment was higher than any time under Trump, wages were rising faster and gas was more than a dollar per gallon lower than now. The 2020 election was the most secure ever according to Bill Barr, Trump’s AG and Trump’s election security officer. All of Trump’s claims of election fraud were thrown out of court by judges appointed by Presidents from Reagen through Trump. All election recounts showed no fraud. Trump’s CIA and intelligence community reported no election fraud, that not even China tampered with our voting. So why do people believe his lies?