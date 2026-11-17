“Double tariffs on Mexico”
So says Trump, if Mexico can’t keep people from wanting American freedom.
Another nail in the coffins of Goldwater, Nixon, Ford, Reagan and Bush, all old school Republicans fighting for free trade.
It is like “déjà vu all over again.”
American’s will get to pay even more for vegetables, fruits, nuts, grocery goods of all sorts, even the tequila they will need to suffer through more of this mindless, uninventive nut house of a White House.
Richard Kimball
Richard Kimball
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.