There are many warnings about AI. Some forecast “the end of the world.” Our young are addicted to screens losing social connections, cognitive skills and health. Relying on calculators we lose the ability to do math. Relying on GPS, we lose the ability to navigate. Relying on search engines, we lose the ability to retain information and analyze. If robots make or fix everything, we lose the ability to do anything. We will not be killed off by AI. We will die of boredom and despair.
Worse, our fate is in the hands of egomaniacal billionaires. Elon Musk extra-judicially shutdown Star Link to harm Ukraine and spent millions to sway our elections. Mark Zuckerberg disabled Indivisible’s Instagram account during October 17th “No Kings” March and opposes limiting youth access to META. And Jenson Huang of Nvidia slept with a Chinese spy perhaps compromising our most valuable technology.
We need to slow down and carefully consider what we want and don’t want from AI and its megalomaniacs.
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Dee Maitland
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.