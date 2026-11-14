There are many warnings about AI. Some forecast “the end of the world.” Our young are addicted to screens losing social connections, cognitive skills and health. Relying on calculators we lose the ability to do math. Relying on GPS, we lose the ability to navigate. Relying on search engines, we lose the ability to retain information and analyze. If robots make or fix everything, we lose the ability to do anything. We will not be killed off by AI. We will die of boredom and despair.