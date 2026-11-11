I have had the extraordinary honor and privilege of visiting the White House Oval Office five times, a most prestigious experience in my civic life. The office is a preeminent symbol of the American presidency. It is a historic space where major global decisions are made, where heads of state are hosted, and where executive power is exercised.

The current gaudy gilding and elaborate, showy ornamentation of the President’s Office in the West Wing have rendered it nearly unrecognizable. It is nothing short of perverse and distinctly unpresidential. Sadly, this is the trademark of a vulgar, grudgeful, petty old man, filled with vindictiveness, ill will, and malice. He proclaimed the room a national historic monument to himself to prevent future White House occupants from scraping and stripping his tacky gold schlock off the walls when he exits. That would be after he pardons himself and his acolytes from prosecution for open corruption, federal crimes, and undeserved absolution.