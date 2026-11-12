The Democrats won the 2026 election resoundingly by promising to address affordability although they failed to define exactly what affordability entailed and avoided committing to any plans or goals of how to achieve affordability. The was substantial talk but absolutely no hard plans, just promises and the voters bought the empty scenario of plenty for all. Unfortunately, those same voters forgot to review the history of Democrat actions. Instead, the Democrats are focusing all their attention of punishing anyone involved with the Trump Administration and actually threatening anyone who dared vote for a conservative. Apparently, if one disagrees with a Democrat, they are evil and must be punished. This is honestly reminiscent of Hitler and Stalin, quell the opposition, and the actual definition of authoritarianism. Trump is not the threat to democracy, liberal Democrats are! Wise Democrats would focus on affordability if they have any clue how to achieve that affordability. And the voters are watching and when the zealots fail, as history illustrates, the axe will fall.