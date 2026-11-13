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Enrolling in Medicare For All (M4A) instead of private investor-owned health insurance is like buying wholesale vs retail. M4A eliminates the profit and multilayers of costly administrative bureaucracies of private health insurance.

M4A would:

* SAVE us roughly $1.04 TRILLION/YR

* SAVE roughly 114,000 lives/yr

* Cover EVERYONE in the US for LIFE

* Cover ALL costs for ALL medically needed services (outpatient and inpatient)

* Cover ALL prescriptions

But Medicare At 50 (M@50) will NOT eliminate investor-owned middlemen, so...

M@50 would:

* COST taxpayers roughly $50 to $180 BILLION/YR MORE than now

* Cover a maximum of only 60 Million more individuals

* NOT COVER the 226 Million under age 50

* NOT COVER the full cost of premiums, deductibles, copays, and prescriptions

* Give even more taxpayer money to the private for-profit health insurance industry via Medicare Advantage plans

* Divert focus, time, energy, and money from the movment to pass M4A.

Lee Stanfield

East side