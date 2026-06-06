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Donald Trump is nobody’s prize now. We are his. He makes a fool of us citizens everywhere he travels and everything he says. Putting his foot in his mouth translates to putting that foot in our backside.

His repression is our depression. It is for him and his covey of confederates who have a strong adoration for heaps of money and the opportunity to wield its influence.

No one dares speak about the National Debt, not with Trump’s effort to deface Washington just getting started, and his strange economic theory of sowing hostility and confusion.

When these sorry days are over during our nation’s debriefing, we will wonder at ourselves and how easily a few of our number, loud and uncouth, let Trump destroy America’s good name and moral influence go so far astray.

Many nations have learned the same unhappy lesson to be ever alert.

Ron Lancaster

North side