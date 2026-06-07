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That Brenden Carr, FCC Chair, is moving to put a foot on the throat of free speech comes as no surprise. He is falling in line with the authoritarian playbook Trump has mastered.

CBS has fallen prey to the owner’s desire to deviously shape media. The removal of Stephen Colbert and the firing of Scott Pelley, Sharyn Alfonsi, among others, are a harbinger of more dire things to come.

We are witnessing first hand the demise of our democratic values and institutions. All of us must call out the perpetrators of the maligned effort to curb free speech. This country is not a place for a select few to diminish our values and inalienable rights.

I have removed CBS from my channel lineup and I urge you to do the same. They won’t listen to a few of us, but if we can collectively impact ratings and bottom lines, that would be meaningful to show how powerful we are together.

Arne Maki

Green Valley