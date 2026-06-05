Well, here we are again Deja vu with Trump. Trump has pulled the United States of America out of any funding or help with the World Health Organization (WHO) and African Continent is under siege with Ebola. Who, no pun intended, does Trump have in control, the vaccine denier, snake charmer, dead animal eater Robert F Kennedy Jr. He is the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services running the show for America’s future on this upcoming crisis of a Pandemic. Trump pulls us out of WHO, and says, “What Happened”. Trump fires the Fire Department, and a fire starts somewhere in the world and then wonders where is the Fire Department? Trump is focused all right, on his Birthday Parade, WWW wresting match on the White House Lawn, his 250-year anniversary political rally, the Ballroom, The Arch and not the health and wellbeing of Americans. Ask yourselves, do you feel safer now with this circus of clowns in control.