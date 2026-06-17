Theses people come to our country and believe strongly that Islamic law supersedes the laws of our Country. Thet are NO LONGER IN SAUDI ARABIA, BENGLADESH, IRAN, IRAQ OR LIVING IN ANOTHER COUNTRY. THEY ARE LIVING HERE IN THE UNITED STATES, Their Islamic laws do not apply here, and they don't have the right to force their laws on Women. I have seen firsthand the attitude an Islamic male has for a woman, especially one in authority. Women are treated like objects, and not allowed their dignity or basic respect. This law may have been felt to be a political step up for the Republican lawmaker, BUT IT NEEDS TO BE THE LAW HERE IN ARIZONA,AND ENFORCED.