Secretary of Defense, Pete “KKK” Hegseth is at it again in his quest to rid Blacks and women from his version of the military. Many people say (I love this Trump tactic of saying what you want, even if you can’t prove it) that when Trump needs a future diversion, and he needs many, he will fire Hegseth. Possible replacements could be Beatle Baily or the UFC guy who called Michele Obama a man.
Hegseth’s latest racist move was to take down, from the Air Force Art Gallery, the portrait of the first African American four star general in the United States Army, General Daniel “Chappie” James. General James was a Tuskegee Airman who flew combat missions in Korea and Vietnam. He has more medals than I have words left. He is revered by military personnel, both black and white, worldwide.
Yet, “let’s have another round” Hegseth found it necessary to down take his portrait. Why Pete?
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Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.