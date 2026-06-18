Secretary of Defense, Pete “KKK” Hegseth is at it again in his quest to rid Blacks and women from his version of the military. Many people say (I love this Trump tactic of saying what you want, even if you can’t prove it) that when Trump needs a future diversion, and he needs many, he will fire Hegseth. Possible replacements could be Beatle Baily or the UFC guy who called Michele Obama a man.