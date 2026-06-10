We are not being governed. We are being looted.
Terry Louck
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
We are not being governed. We are being looted.
Terry Louck
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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