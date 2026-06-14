I had an interesting experience the other week. I never realized my Subaru Outback could take $65 worth of gas. I couldn't help but think about those people on a tight budget who have decide between groceries and gas. So far we have paid over 40 billion extra dollars in fuel costs. Meanwhile, Trump is standing in front of has golden ballroom project telling us he doesn't care about American's financial situations. He doesn't care about anyone. I hope the Democrats keep playing that clip for the midterms. At least I'm seeing fewer MAGA hats at the gas pumps.