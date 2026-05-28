In a letter to the editor earlier this week, the author criticized Steve Kerr for his comments on Israel, suggesting incorrectly that he lacks knowledge of the Middle East. Kerr was born in Beirut, grew up in Lebanon, where his father was the President of the American University in Beirut. His father was kidnapped and murdered by terrorists in Beirut. His mother was also a specialist on the Middle East. Whether one agrees with his statements or not, to say he lacks knowledge of the Middle East is disrespectful to Steve, who is a hero to those of us who were around in his University of Arizona college basketball days.