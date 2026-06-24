So I ask myself: Why are SO MANY legal questions brought before the Supreme Court after they have gone through the state and federal court systems (with resolutions)?? I believe that is because our current administration is hoping for results going in their favor(and they usually do). Appeals are an almost certainty requesting modification or outright dismissal of charges. I firmly believe that our Supreme Court is a political tool to be used at will by our government with little or no control over the outcome. (so much for "Checks and Balances") PS: AND WHERE IS OUR CONGRESS!