The great dealmaker wants to brag about his agreement with Iran, but in reality, he is the big loser (not to speak of Israel) and had to negotiate with the very Iranian leadership he had wanted to destroy. We now face a huge political and military fiasco. The Iranians managed to resist and even badly hurt the greatest military might; they continue building weapons, and there is no indications that they will abandon their efforts to create a nuclear bomb. Iran has realized that with their control of the Strait of Hormuz, they have the tool to blackmail the rest of the world. Sadly, the Iranian people suffer the most and now face a radical religious regime worse than ever before. Trump had promised their liberation; but nada! In fact, no democratic movement can rely any longer on the USA. Moreover, all our allies in the Middle East know that we are not trustworthy protectors. Trump is like Midas, except whatever he touches turns into debris and ashes, chaos galore,