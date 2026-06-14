Being a member of Trump's administration is like being one of the ill-fated drummers who spontaneously combusted or exploded suddenly in the band Spinal Tap in the late director Rob Reiner's ( remember he was on Trump's enemies list) mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap." Bondi ,Noem, Chavez De-Remer, Phelan, Bondino, Makary, Waltz, Bovino, possibly the self-combusting Patel, and others yet to be named have all met the same fate due to displeasing Trump. Like the unfortunate drummers in Spinal Tap, future potential administration appointees would be well-advised to giving serious consideration before accepting the job.